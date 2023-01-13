These Patriots Players Also Received 2022 NFL All-Pro Votes

Rookie punt returner Marcus Jones was the only New England player to land a spot on the 2022 Associated Press All-Pro first or second teams.

But several other Patriots garnered All-Pro consideration.

The following players received votes but failed to make the cut:

— Right guard Mike Onwenu finished third in All-Pro voting at his position, the highest of any Patriots player outside of Jones. He wasn’t especially close to the top two, however, as Dallas’ Zack Martin received 111 votes and Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom got 60 to Onwenu’s 15.

Onwenu, a legitimate Pro Bowl snub, was the Patriots’ best offensive lineman this season and did not miss an offensive snap until Week 18.

— Matthew Judon, the only Patriot to crack the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster, ranked sixth in Pro Bowl voting among a deep group of outside linebackers. Judon’s 15 1/2 sacks this season were tied for fourth-most behind All-Pro first-teamer Nick Bosa and second-teamers Myles Garrett and Haason Reddick.

Dallas’ Micah Parsons nabbed the other first-team spot, with Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby finishing ahead of Judon in fifth place.