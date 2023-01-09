Past Robert Kraft Quotes Could Shape Offseason For Patriots, Bill Belichick

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. ET): Robert Kraft has weighed in on the Patriots’ 2022 performance in an email to season-ticket holders, promising “critical evaluation of our football operation.” You can read the entire message here.

ORIGINAL STORY: At what point does Robert Kraft start to lose patience — and trust — with the way Bill Belichick is running the Patriots?

New England will be on the outside looking in when the NFL playoffs kick off this weekend after losing Sunday in Buffalo. It’s the second time in the last three seasons that the Patriots missed the playoffs, and their lone berth — sneaking into the wild-card round last season — ended with a 30-point loss to the Bills.

It’s almost hard to believe, but the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII.

It might be a while before Kraft publicly weighs in on another lost season in Foxboro, but if his past comments are any indication, he can’t be happy. Obviously, any season that ends without a playoff game let alone a playoff win isn’t going to sit well with most owners, but Kraft raised the stakes last March when he lamented New England’s recent lack of success in January.

“I’m a Patriot fan big-time, first, and more than anything,” Kraft told reporters at the owners meetings, “it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years.”

Well, now three years is set to become four years, and things are trending in the wrong direction.