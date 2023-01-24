These Should Be Patriots’ Next Moves After Bill O’Brien Hire

The Patriots took a significant step toward rescuing their half-dead offense Tuesday by reportedly hiring Bill O’Brien as that unit’s new coordinator.

Unlikely Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who drove New England’s offense into a roadside ditch this season, O’Brien is a proven commodity, having called plays and coached quarterbacks for multiple teams at the NFL and college levels. Most notably, he did both for the Patriots from 2009-11, and New England boasted one of the league’s most efficient, highest-scoring offenses during his tenure.

Simply replacing Patricia and Judge with O’Brien should go a long way toward returning this offense to, at the very least, respectability. But the Patriots’ work isn’t done.

Here are three important next steps for New England with O’Brien now aboard:

1. Assemble O’Brien’s coaching staff

The Patriots announced two weeks ago that they would be hiring a new OC, but we don’t yet know how much of their offensive staff will be replaced. Deciding who will serve as position coaches under O’Brien will be at the top of Bill Belichick’s offseason to-do list.

Coordinator candidate Adrian Klemm reportedly is expected to interview for a different role on the Patriots’ staff — likely offensive line coach, given his background. If he lands that job, he’d replace Patricia, who coached the O-line this season with assistance from Billy Yates.

Klemm has less than one full season as a lead NFL O-line coach (PIT, 2021), plus two more as an assistant.



His Oregon O-line was great, though. Led all of D-I with just five sacks allowed — down from 24 the year before he arrived — and ranked 12th in FBS in rushing. https://t.co/RbGVwmxOpA — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 24, 2023

New Orleans Saints offensive line coach Doug Marrone also has been mentioned as a potential candidate due to his relationship with Belichick and O’Brien. That would be a lateral move for Marrone, however, so he’d need permission from the Saints to accept it.