This Kiké Hernández Tweet Hints At New Role For Red Sox

Much has been made about the Boston Red Sox’s future at shortstop.

After watching Xander Bogaerts depart for the San Diego Padres on a monster contract and Trevor Story go down with an elbow injury that is likely to end his season, the Red Sox were left looking for answers up the middle. While the questions haven’t been directly answered, it appears Kiké Hernández has provided insight into who will be manning the shortstop position this season in Boston.

Hernández posted a short video to Twitter on Tuesday, consisting exclusively of highlights during the 31-year-old’s time playing shortstop for the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hernández has played all over the diamond in his nine big-league seasons, but settled in nicely as the Red Sox’s every-day centerfielder. That appears to be changing in 2023, as Hernández is expected to take over for Bogaerts at shortstop while Christian Arroyo mans second base. Recently acquired middle infielder Adalberto Mondesi will also filter in on a regular basis, while outfielder Adam Duvall is expected to take over in the outfield for Hernández.

Hernández is seemingly excited about the promise of the Red Sox in 2023, and he’ll have a big part in any success that comes over the 162-game season.