This Report Suggests Tom Brady Will Play For New Team In 2023

Tom Brady is in a league of his own when it comes to focusing on the task at hand, but the star quarterback apparently isn’t exclusively thinking about the Buccaneers’ upcoming playoff run.

As the reports about Brady’s football future stack up, the more it sounds like the 45-year-old once again will hold off on retirement this offseason. In turn, the big question is where will Brady play in the 2023 season and potentially beyond?

A recent report from The Athletic’s Mike Sando suggests it won’t be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sando, citing an anonymous source, reported there’s “buzz in league circles” that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “lining up places where he wants to go” for the upcoming campaign.

No one could blame Brady if he wanted to leave Tampa Bay. Although TB12’s play hasn’t dramatically fallen off, the Bucs had to fight tooth and nail to win the NFC South, one of the weakest divisions in the league this season. Tampa Bay also is in line to be strapped for cash this offseason, which could prevent the organization from making legitimate roster improvements.

So, who could win the second installment of the Brady sweepstakes? The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints have been theorized among other teams as potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer. There’s also the popular hypothetical — albeit probably unlikely — that Brady and Bill Belichick reunite in New England.

But no matter what teams plan on pursuing Brady in the coming months, the legendary signal-caller figures to make the offseason very exciting.