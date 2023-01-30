Three Directions WWE Can Take Bloodline After Royal Rumble

The post-match angle at the 2023 Royal Rumble was a good way to end a premium live event that was overall average, and it was a launching point for a potentially great WrestleMania main event.

Roman Reigns beat Kevin Owens to remain undisputed Universal champion. The Bloodline then brutally attacked the latter after the match, even handcuffing him to the ring ropes. Sami Zayn had enough and instead of hitting his real-life, longtime friend with a chair, he turned on Reigns.

The Bloodline turned on Zayn, effectively kicking him out of the stable, but Jey Uso, who had been a supporter of the “Honorary Uce,” walked out on Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Where WWE goes from here will have to be viewed on the company’s weekly television. But there are four paths for the company to go. Below are those potential scenarios starting off with the least desirable to the best outcome.

Multi-man tag match

It’s first important to address the elephant in the room. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not appear at the Royal Rumble. He apparently was nowhere near San Antonio and simply was working and preparing for the second relaunch of the XFL, according to his Instagram post. It’s unknown if Johnson will be able to free up some time to wrestle at Inglewood, Calf. for WrestleMania 39, but the possibility seems unlikely.

With that being said, WWE could play it safe and just have a trios match at the first night of WrestleMania 39. Zayn, Owens and Jey Uso team up to take on Reigns, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This would be very underwhelming and wouldn’t really do much to elevate anyone. All it would serve is to have the six main players in the storyline together in the ring.

Tag match

Where WWE goes with Jey Uso will be important in trying to predict where things go. Perhaps he will be convinced to stay with his Anoa’i family members in multiple community theater-type segments. The Usos still are the undisputed tag team champions, as of Monday. So that would need to be resolved.