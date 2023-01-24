Tom Brady Explains Confusion About Fine For Slide-Tackle Attempt

Tom Brady recently was issued a fine from the NFL, but he’s not 100% sure why.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he tried to trip Malik Hooker in Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to Dallas at Raymond James Stadium. But the Buccaneers quarterback, who was fined a little north of $16,000 for the incident, never actually made contact with the Cowboys safety, so he’s confused as to why he’s being punished.

“I tried to tackle him with my right shoulder and missed him,” Brady said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “And I wasn’t gonna try to stick my arm out. I was trying to get him on the ground. I missed him completely. I didn’t even hit him.

“I tried to trip him, but I didn’t. I don’t know how you can get fined for something that didn’t even happen. Are they fining an intention? It’s like targeting, and you miss the person you hit, and they still call it targeting. I’ve gotta figure out and understand why this is the case. It’s a little odd. This is why I wish our NFLPA was stronger.”

Brady’s latest podcast episode proved to be somewhat of an airing of grievances for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The impending free-agent quarterback also let out some festering frustration when asked about his NFL future.