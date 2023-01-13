Tom Brady Gives Predictable Answer To Raiders, Dolphins Rumors

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders are in offseason mode, but the season still is alive and well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has its focus on the Dallas Cowboys in a “Monday Night Football” edition of NFL wild-card weekend. But fans can’t help but speculate on Tom Brady’s future outside of the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins and Raiders tried to recruit the seven-time Super Bowl champion last offseason, but those attempts failed for different reasons.

Now, with Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami in doubt and Derek Carr’s future, or lack thereof, in Las Vegas clear, rumors of an arrival to those franchises have heated up again.

But Brady stuck to his New England Patriots roots in his Friday news conference.

“I don’t know,” Brady told reporters when asked about trying to focus on this Monday’s game amid his next-team rumors. “You guys got to write something new every day. I just wake up and try to show up and do my job.”

Certainly not what Dolphins or Raiders fans wanted to hear, but anything more would have been a surprise.