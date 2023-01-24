Tom Brady Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant When Asked About NFL Future

Everyone should keep asking Tom Brady about his NFL future, because his responses are getting funnier by the day.

The 45-year-old signal caller seemed to be intentionally vague when speaking with reporters following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In the days since, Brady has continued to skirt questions while allowing the NFL world to speculate regarding his future.

That has all been fine for Brady, but a line of some sort seemed to be crossed when Jim Gray asked Brady about his future on the latest episode of their podcast, “Let’s Go!”

Here’s the short conversation between the two:

Gray: “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing. You’ve said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?”

Brady: “Jim, If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would have already (expletive) done it. Okay? I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Gray: “I sense you’re antagonized by the question.”