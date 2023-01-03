Tom Brady Highlights Perspective In Tweet For Damar Hamlin

What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati surely was an eye-opening moment for players across the NFL.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the eventually postponed matchup between the Bills and the Bengals. After a hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Buffalo safety collapsed to the turf and needed to have his heartbeat restored before he left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance.

Countless NFL players posted their thoughts and prayers for the 24-year-old after Hamlin went down, including arguably the greatest player the league has ever seen.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Tom Brady tweeted Tuesday morning. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

The care and support for Hamlin also were acknowledged by the Pittsburgh product’s family, who released a statement Tuesday afternoon. A new update on Hamlin’s status was not provided by his loved ones at that time.