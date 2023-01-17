For Now, Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion Isn’t Worth Talking About

It’s not happening, Patriots fans. Give up the dream.

Tom Brady is not returning to New England this offseason. What would be the most incredible reunion in sports history is nothing but pure fantasy.

We get it. We really do. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe opened the door for this speculation in late November when he confidently suggested Brady could return to the Patriots for his age-46 season. The same day, New England legend Matt Light co-signed the theory. And, in the ensuing weeks and months, sophomore quarterback Mac Jones played inconsistent football while the Patriots limped to an 8-9 record while missing the playoffs. After the season ended, Bill Belichick offered a wishy-washy commitment to Jones before reports of him and some of his coaches being upset with the 24-year-old popped up days later.

So, it makes sense that some fans — especially those who propped up Bailey Zappe throughout the season — want to wave a magic wand and jettison Jones, sign Brady, replace Matt Patricia with Bill O’Brien and trade for DeAndre Hopkins, or something. Anything to ensure New England reclaims its rightful place atop the NFL mountain.

However, as known Brady insider Seth Wickersham said in early December, none of this ever made any sense.

First of all, we still don’t know whether Brady will play next season. It’s hard to envision Monday night’s playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys being Brady’s last game, but ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman indicated the future Hall of Famer really doesn’t know what he’s going to do. Yes, Brady’s postgame news conference sounded like a goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he might’ve been saying bye to the NFL, too. We just don’t know.

But let’s say Brady does continue playing. Thus far, five teams have been reported as potential suitors: the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders seemingly are the leaders in the clubhouse, with a potential reunion between Brady and Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels making too much sense. (By the way, the Patriots will visit the Raiders next season.)