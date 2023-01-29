Tom Brady Rumors: This AFC East Team Won’t Pursue Free Agent QB

You can scratch at least one New England Patriots rival off the list of potential Tom Brady suitors.

The Miami Dolphins long have been connected to the superstar quarterback, with the franchise reportedly considering pursuing Brady in two of the last three offseasons. And, with Tua Tagovialoa still in concussion protocol and seemingly uncertain of his own NFL future, many have wondered whether the Dolphins could target Brady this spring as well. A recent video of Brady scouting schools in the Miami area only added fuel to the fire.

But ESPN’s Adam Schefter threw a bucket of cold water on that speculation Sunday morning.

“The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star quarterback decide he wants to return for the 2023 season,” Schefter wrote, citing league sources. ” … The Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for 2023, sources told Schefter, and were pleased with his development this past season under first-year coach Mike McDaniel.”

Things obviously can change in the weeks and months ahead. But, for now, it appears Patriots fans don’t have to worry about seeing Brady in a Dolphins uniform.

But that doesn’t mean Brady won’t end up playing for a conference rival.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are interested in the 45-year-old, with the New York Jets lurking in the background. There even is some speculation about a possible Patriots reunion for Brady, but such talk feels like pure fantasy.