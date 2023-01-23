Tony Pollard Injury: Brutal Update For Cowboys’ Impending Free Agent

The divisional round of the NFC playoffs concluded in just about the worst possible way for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Not only did the Dallas offense fail to complement a stout defensive performance at Levi’s Stadium, but the team’s most explosive offensive playmaker and arguably its most important impending free injury suffered a devastating injury.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard exited the contest against the San Francisco 49ers with 1:36 left in the first half. Pollard was be carted off the field, leg in an air cast, and was ruled out at the half. Pollard’s departure undoubtedly hindered the Dallas offense in an eventual 19-12 season-ending defeat.

Multiple reports surfaced after the game that Pollard broke his left leg and suffered a high ankle sprain after being tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday the recovery process is expected to take three months.

It serves as a brutal blow to both Pollard and the Cowboys.

Pollard, who earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career on nearly 1,400 yards of offense, was thought to be among the top running backs available on the open market. Pollard ranked fifth in rushing yards and third in receiving yards among running backs set to hit the open market. Given the injury and timetable, however, it’s fair to think his market might be impacted as teams question his recovery and eventual return.