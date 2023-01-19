Top Five Greatest Royal Rumble Winners In WWE History

WWE attempted to turn the latter heel in her feud with Flair, but the fans had no interest in booing the “Lass Kicker.” Lynch called herself “The Man,” and it was a nickname and persona that stuck with fans. The character went with a tried and true formula: A no-nonsense wrestler that didn’t back down and always was looking for a fight. WWE has continuously failed with its babyfaces, portraying them as meek and afraid of a fight.

Pro wrestling is about stories, but the in-ring action counts, as well, and fans truly want to cheer for someone that wasn’t going to back down no matter the odds. Lynch did just that in 2018 when she won the Royal Rumble and beat Flair and Ronda Rousey to become a double champion in the first-ever WrestleMania main event to feature women’s wrestlers. It was a crowning achievement for Lynch that solidified her as one of the top stars of the company.

4. John Cena

WWE in the early 2020s had started to proclaim Cena as the “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” and it’s hard to argue against that. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star became a linchpin for the company to the point where fans would grow tired of him winning all the time, but Cena has proven he legitimately is one of the top stars in WWE history. And his Royal Rumble win in 2008 was a turning point.

Cena started to transition away from his rapper gimmick around this time, but a torn pectoral took him out for multiple months. He made his return at the Royal Rumble at No. 30 in Madison Square Garden and become the embodiment of what the last spot means for the match. Cena was feuding with Triple H at the time, and he played the moment well. The match also featured the beginnings of the Shawn Michaels-Undertaker feud, and it was only fitting Cena would cap off the night with a win.

His 2013 win was huge for the company as it set up another match against The Rock at WrestleMania. While the match lost some luster since their first encounter was billed as “once in a lifetime,” even though the plan was for a trilogy of matches. It still was a moment that showed that the modern-era moments always were reserved for Cena.

3. Shawn Michaels

“The Show Stopper” was influential in his two wins for being the first “Iron Man” to come out victorious, having done so at the No. 1 slot, and for his creative escapes of elimination. One of the most exciting aspects of the Royal Rumble match is seeing the creative ways wrestlers can find a way to not get eliminated. The concept sometimes can be tired out with announcers constantly reminder viewers that “two feet need to touch the ground,” and talent like Kofi Kingston can be type-cast into that role.

But Michaels was the one that started it all in 1995 when The British Bulldog threw “The Heartbreak Kid” toward the ropes, but Michaels used his strength to pull himself back in and eliminate Bulldog to win the Royal Rumble. His follow-up match at WrestleMania 11 against Diesel wasn’t memorable, but his 1996 Royal Rumble win led to his iconic Iron Man match against Bret Hart that helped make HBK, “Mr. WrestleMania.”

2. Ric Flair

Flair’s run in the then WWF was filled with multiple “what-ifs” — the biggest being a missed opportunity at not having a WrestleMania main event between him and Hulk Hogan: the biggest star of the NWA against the biggest star of the WWF. That didn’t happen, though, but Flair did help deliver what is considered one of the best Royal Rumble matches of all time.