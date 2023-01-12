Top Five Greatest Tight Ends In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. One specific spot in which the Patriots are defined by a select few, however, is tight end.

New England’s history, as is the case with most franchises, doesn’t have a wealth of Hall of Fame talent at tight end. Given its standing as a position with relatively low value, to make a list like this a tight end has to have an immense impact on their team.

These men all did that.

5. Jim Whalen (1965-1969)

The name Jim Whalen is more closely related to the Patriots’ head athletic trainer these days, but once upon a time it represented the premier tight end in franchise history.

Whalen spent just five seasons with the then-Boston Patriots, leading the team in receiving yards in 1967 and 1968. His 2,487 yards and 17 touchdowns on 153 receptions still rank in the top 25 in Patriots history. A Cambridge, Mass. native, Boston College alum and member of the Patriots’ All-Decade team for the 1960’s, Whalen is the epitome of a hometown hero for many.

Given his career in New England never extended past the 1960s, there was no way his numbers would stretch much further than they did. In another era, Whalen would have racked up numbers and been considered a star.