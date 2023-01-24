Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple For Trash-Talking Brother Stefon

Eli Apple is at it again, but a fellow NFL cornerback doesn’t believe the 2016 first-round pick has a leg to stand on.

Apple, one of the most active trash-talkers in the league, wasted no time yapping after the Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati corner specifically took aim at Stefon Diggs, whose frustration boiled over after Buffalo watched its once-promising 2022 season come to an end at Highmark Stadium this past Sunday.

The Bills wide receiver’s brother, Cowboys standout Trevon Diggs, believes Apple should take a long look in the mirror before he talks smack to others in the league.

“How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that,” the Dallas cornerback tweeted Tuesday. “(Expletive) weird.”

Diggs does have a fair point. Yes, the Bengals earned bragging rights after bouncing the Bills from the playoffs, but Apple is far from an elite cornerback. In fact, the Ohio State product was the second-lowest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus in the regular season.

Perhaps Apple will be served some humble pie Sunday when the Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs, whose offense — even with an injured Patrick Mahomes — can give an opposing defense all sorts of trouble from wire to wire.