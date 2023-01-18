Twitter Interaction Between Stan Van Gundy, Kevin Durant Is Comedic Gold

Twitter can be a strange place, to say the least, but the social media platform can bring out hilarious moments, and that’s what Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy brought.

The retired NBA head coach also is a color analyst with TNT, so he’s been keeping track of the game. The 63-year-old pointed out a strange occurrence in the modern game.

“90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs,” Van Gundy tweeted Tuesday. “Teams now have huge medical (and) ‘performance’ staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working!”

Van Gundy brings up an interesting point, and it’s something the NBA has tried to combat, but obviously, it’s not an easy fix. However, it’s something current players like Durant agree with.

“Stan spittin,” Durant tweeted Wednesday.

Van Gundy saw the Brooklyn Nets star’s reply and seemed to get the wrong message. Durant has been out due to a sprained MCL in his right knee and is excepted to miss several weeks.