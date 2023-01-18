Up-And-Coming Patriots Assistant Taking Larger Role At Senior Bowl

A highly regarded member of the New England Patriots coaching staff will get a chance to run a defense next month in Mobile, Ala.

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington was selected as the defensive coordinator for the American Team at the 2023 Senior Bowl, the premier on-field showcase for NFL draft prospects.

The 33-year-old Covington just completed his sixth season as a Patriots assistant and his third coaching New England D-linemen. While not a household name, he’s viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks, with multiple players saying he has a future as a DC or head coach.

“The attention to detail that he has, I think he could be a great defensive coordinator,” Patriots D-tackle Carl Davis told NESN.com in November. Davon Godchaux said Covington will make a “great head coach one day.”

The Patriots nominated Covington to work the Senior Bowl, which is implementing a new coaching format this season.

Rather than having the full coaching staffs from two NFL teams run the show in Mobile, the American and National squads both will be coached by a collection of assistants from several franchises, with those coaches “placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.” Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham — a Patriots alum — and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will serve as the two head coaches.