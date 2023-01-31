VA Hero Of The Week: Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be inducted into the Beanpot Tournament Hall of Fame during Monday’s media event at the TD Garden. The former Boston University captain played in the Beanpot three times in his four seasons with the Terriers where he scored two goals in the 2015 title game including the overtime game winner on his way to being named the tournament MVP.

For more on Grzelcyk’s accomplishment, check out the video above presented by VA New England Healthcare.