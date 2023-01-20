Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants

Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants.

Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision.

And Peterson didn’t hold his thoughts in about the play, calling out his teammate on the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast.

“Going into that final play, when I saw it, the only thing I could think about, I was like, ‘He must have didn’t know what down it was,'” Peterson said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I haven’t heard his explanation about it as of yet. But on the sideline it just took me back because I was just shocked that we threw the ball three yards when we needed eight.”

After chastising the veteran quarterback, who finished the 31-24 loss to the Giants completing 31-of-39 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, Peterson walked back his comments a little bit, suggesting he still has confidence in the ability of Cousins.

“I really don’t know what went into that, how that decision came about, him throwing the ball that short,” Peterson said. “But as far as his overall performance in that game, I thought he played solid. I thought he was one of the top 10 quarterbacks all year long. He’s a guy that you can win with, for sure.”

Cousins might be an above average quarterback, but he has yet to show he can consistently come through in the big moments, especially in the NFL playoffs.