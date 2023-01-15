Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds.

Despite being at the forefront of an embarrassing display of time management that essentially handed the game over to the Bills, McDaniel was the focus of the internet’s attention for appearing to vape on the Dolphins sideline in the middle of a playoff game.

You can view the video here.

In the video, it appears McDaniel is discreetly hitting the vape after moving his headset to the side — hiding the device in a black glove.

Fans had some fun with the video.

Skylar Thompson waiting in the huddle for the play call with three seconds left on the clock meanwhile this Mike McDaniel hitting the vape. pic.twitter.com/Di62MCUqD1 — Jalen ???? (@Air_Jalen23) January 15, 2023

Credit to Mike McDaniel and his vape pen



They made this way closer than they had any business doing so — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) January 15, 2023

"The play clock is expiring!"



Mike McDaniel, blowing out a huge vape cloud: "Time is a construct bro."https://t.co/7vv3OS5J0S — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 15, 2023

Mcdaniels coughing for 20 seconds off the damn vape juice is whats taking up the play clock — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) January 15, 2023

There’s no way of knowing if he was vaping for sure, but whatever he was doing certainly isn’t a good look for a guy who struggled so mightily Sunday.

The Bills won 34-31 to advance to next week’s divisional round.