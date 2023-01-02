Was Patriots Win Final Home Game For These Two Franchise Greats?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Slater wouldn’t say whether Sunday’s game was his last at Gillette Stadium. Neither would his longtime New England Patriots co-captain, Devin McCourty.

But if it was, the two Patriots greats took the time to savor it.

Slater and McCourty lingered on the field for longer than usual after the Patriots’ 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, soaking up the atmosphere and embracing teammates and opponents before retiring to the locker room.

“I took a moment,” said McCourty, who is 35 and has spent his entire 13-year career in New England. “Spent some time with my family on the field. It’s been a great run. To come out here, if this was the last one, I think to be able to leave Gillette with a win, very similar to how my first-ever game was a win. I’ve had a lot of fun. These guys have been awesome to go out here and compete with.

“You never know how football goes. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it before the game, and just now.”

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty have meant so much to this Patriots team and both spent a very long time on the field after what could

potentially be their final games at Gillette Stadium: a win over the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/JmQaPX6sbg — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 1, 2023

The 37-year-old Slater is the Patriots’ longest-tenured player, having been with the team since New England drafted him in the fifth round in 2008. He and McCourty have served as captains together for each of the last 12 seasons, winning three Super Bowl titles during that span.