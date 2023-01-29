Watch NFL Draft Prospects Identify Their Favorite Patriots Players

There’s a good chance that Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl will feature some future Patriots players, as New England has a history of drafting players who participate in the game — including three last year.

But this year’s version also will include at least a few players who are big fans of the six-time Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots on Saturday shared a video containing interviews with some of the NFL prospects who were on hand in Las Vegas. The players were asked both about being coached by New England staffers (including Bill O’Brien) this week, and to identify some of their favorite Patriots players.

Here are some noteworthy excerpts:

William & Murray offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal: “(Guard) Bill Murray. He’s a former teammate of mine. And I love that he’s playing guard now. He came in as a defensive lineman and now is playing guard. Definitely my favorite Patriot.”

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse: “(Cornerback) Jalen Mills. I’ve been watching him since he was at LSU. So, I just like his game and what he brings to the field.”

Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden: “(Safety) Devin McCourty. … First, I play that position, and I’ve been watching him for some time now. I just like the way he flies around the field and just be a leader back there.”