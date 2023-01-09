Watch Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty Share Tearjerking Moment After Patriots Loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The tears were flowing in and around the Patriots locker room after New England’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

And that was especially true during Matthew Slater’s postgame news conference.

The 37-year-old special teams captain, whom many believe could retire this offseason, fought back tears while speaking with reporters for six minutes at Highmark Stadium. At the end of the conference, Slater was asked for his thoughts on longtime teammate Devin McCourty, who also might’ve played his final game Sunday.

“I mean, I don’t have enough time to answer that,” Slater, with the 35-year-old McCourty standing feed away, said before pausing to wipe away tears. “He’s going to make fun of me later for crying and stuff. No one I’ve ever played with has impacted my life more. Simple as that.”

Slater then walked off the podium, receiving a pat from McCourty along the way.

Matthew Slater on Devin McCourty: "No one I've ever played with has impacted my life more. Simple as that." pic.twitter.com/alOoQh5CGF — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) January 8, 2023

Neither Slater nor McCourty confirmed whether they’ll retire after Sunday’s loss. Both kept the focus on the team as a whole, insistent on not drawing attention to themselves.