What Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Asked Doctors Amid Recovery

As Damar Hamlin made “remarkable improvement” in his recovery Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills were at the front of his mind.

Hamlin has been at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night when he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium. Since arriving to the hospital, the news on the 24-year-old’s status has been increasingly positive. One of the best updates to date was delivered Thursday by UC College of Medicine’s Dr. Timothy Pitts, who revealed Hamlin’s “neurological condition and function” appear to be intact.

The second-year safety demonstrated as much when he asked doctors through writing if the Bills defeated the Bengals in the teams’ Week 17 matchup. Pitts and company stressed a far more important result to the Pittsburgh product.

“Yes, you won the game of life,” doctors told Hamlin, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

There’s a good chance Hamlin’s initial question to medical staff won’t have an answer. The postponed Bills-Bengals matchup won’t be resumed this week, and according to multiple reports, it’s unlikely the AFC powerhouses reconvene before the start of the postseason. It remains to be seen how the cancellation of the contest would impact the league’s playoff picture.

Week 18 is in line to play out as scheduled, however, so Hamlin’s Bills are set to return to game action Sunday when the New England Patriots visit Highmark Stadium.