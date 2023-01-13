What Does Patriots Statement Mean For Jerod Mayo’s 2023 Role?

The New England Patriots’ unprecedented Thursday night statement included two headline-worthy announcements.
One was that the Patriots will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. The team declaring that was news in itself — Bill Belichick typically is loath to reveal any details about his roster or staff until the NFL requires him to — but earlier reports had indicated that New England was making changes to its offensive coaching structure after an underwhelming 2022 season.
So, while that announcement came as a major surprise to anyone who closely follows the Patriots, its content was not a revelation.
The other half of the Patriots’ press release, however, included previously unreported information: that the team and Belichick “have begun contract extension discussions with (linebackers coach) Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term.”
That was big news.
Mayo, who’s served as a de facto co-defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick for the past several seasons, is a rising star in the coaching ranks. The 36-year-old former Pro Bowl linebacker interviewed for head-coaching jobs in each of the last two hiring cycles and recently received interview requests from the Cleveland Browns (for a coordinator job) and Carolina Panthers (for their head-coaching vacancy).
Multiple reports this season suggested Mayo wanted a more prominent role and was prepared to leave New England — where he played all of eight of his NFL seasons before retiring in 2016 — if he didn’t get one.
So, what does Thursday’s statement mean for Mayo and his fellow Patriots assistants?
For starters, the Patriots’ messaging was mixed. The statement itself said the team had begun extension talks with Mayo, but both the title and the accompanying tweet read: “Patriots to extend Mayo,” seemingly signifying the sides already had reached an agreement.
The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian later reported the Patriots and Mayo still were ironing out “some details” but that a deal was “getting closer.” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the odds of that deal being finalized were “very high, barring a head coaching opportunity elsewhere.”
That suggests Mayo, who last month reasserted his desire to be an NFL head coach, still will interview with the Panthers, and for any other teams that may want to meet with him for a head-coaching gig. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals also are in the market for new head coaches.
But if Mayo doesn’t land one of those top jobs and re-ups with New England, what will his role look like in 2023? It’s hard to imagine him passing up potential coordinator positions to stick around for another season as linebackers coach, especially after those reports of his desire for professional growth.
Could the Patriots make Mayo their official DC? That’s possible. But doing so would be complicated. Mayo and Steve Belichick have jointly led the Patriots’ defense in recent years, but the latter calls their defensive plays. Would Bill Belichick elevate Mayo over his son to ensure he stays in New England, even if it means taking play-calling duties away from Steve?
The Patriots also could go with a co-defensive coordinator setup, with Mayo and Steve Belichick both officially receiving those titles. But would that be an enticing enough proposition to prevent Mayo from seeking solo DC gigs elsewhere?
Another option is to add “assistant head coach” or a similar title to Mayo’s responsibilities. There’s precedent for that in New England: Dante Scarnecchia was the Patriots’ assistant head coach/offensive line coach from 2000 through his first retirement in 2014.
Mayo also could be given some sort of assurance that he would succeed Bill Belichick whenever the legendary head coach decides to retire. Of all the assistants currently on staff, he seems like the most desirable candidate to eventually replace Belichick. An official promise is unlikely, but if team owner Robert Kraft says Mayo would be first in line once Belichick steps away, that could be enough to retain the talented and charismatic assistant.
Regardless, keeping Mayo in Foxboro would be a big win for the Patriots. He’s clearly a quality coach — the Patriots ranked in the top four in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA in each of the last two seasons — and he has the respect of the locker room at a time when that might be waning.