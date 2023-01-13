What Does Patriots Statement Mean For Jerod Mayo’s 2023 Role?

The New England Patriots’ unprecedented Thursday night statement included two headline-worthy announcements.

One was that the Patriots will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. The team declaring that was news in itself — Bill Belichick typically is loath to reveal any details about his roster or staff until the NFL requires him to — but earlier reports had indicated that New England was making changes to its offensive coaching structure after an underwhelming 2022 season.

So, while that announcement came as a major surprise to anyone who closely follows the Patriots, its content was not a revelation.

The other half of the Patriots’ press release, however, included previously unreported information: that the team and Belichick “have begun contract extension discussions with (linebackers coach) Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term.”

That was big news.

Mayo, who’s served as a de facto co-defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick for the past several seasons, is a rising star in the coaching ranks. The 36-year-old former Pro Bowl linebacker interviewed for head-coaching jobs in each of the last two hiring cycles and recently received interview requests from the Cleveland Browns (for a coordinator job) and Carolina Panthers (for their head-coaching vacancy).

Multiple reports this season suggested Mayo wanted a more prominent role and was prepared to leave New England — where he played all of eight of his NFL seasons before retiring in 2016 — if he didn’t get one.