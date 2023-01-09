Patriots Loss Felt Like Goodbye For Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sunday’s gut-punch loss to the Buffalo Bills ended the New England Patriots’ 2022 season.

Whether it also ended the careers of their two longtime captains remains to be seen.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater and safety Devin McCourty both declined after New England’s 35-23 loss at Highmark Stadium to say whether they plan to retire this offseason.

“I’m not sure, and I don’t think it’s fair to the guys in that locker room to just talk about my personal situation,” a visibly emotional Slater said at the postgame podium.

“I’ve never been in this position like that,” McCourty added a short while later. “I think just figuring out what makes me happy, what God has planned in my life going forward. Obviously, I still enjoy playing the game of football, but you can’t do it forever. I think my wife, my kids, just deciding on what’s best overall for not just me, but the whole family unit and just figuring out what it’s going to be.

“I wish I could give you a better answer right now, but I don’t know. I’m going to enjoy this plane ride back with the guys and just cherish each moment now knowing what’s ahead.”

Both players acknowledged last week that the Patriots’ Week 17 win over Miami might have been their final game at Gillette Stadium, and both could be seen crying on the field after Sunday’s season-ending defeat.