What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency.

Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.

Others were notably vague about their Patriots futures, preferring instead to focus on the season reaching an end. That was especially true of safety Jabrill Peppers, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday and played a role in New England’s jarringly awful special teams performance.

Here’s what Peppers, receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones all said about free agency, via Chris Mason and Mark Daniels of MassLive:

Peppers: “Right now, I’m just pissed. This was my first opportunity at the playoffs and I go out with my ankle (injury) so I feel like I couldn’t really help my team the way I wanted to help my team. I feel like I didn’t really feel like myself out there. So, I ain’t really thinking about free agency. I’ve got some time to figure those things out.”

Would he like to re-sign with the Patriots?

“If it works out. At the end of the day, right now I’m just pissed that we had the opportunity to go (to the playoffs) and didn’t.”