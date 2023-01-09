What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency.
Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
Others were notably vague about their Patriots futures, preferring instead to focus on the season reaching an end. That was especially true of safety Jabrill Peppers, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday and played a role in New England’s jarringly awful special teams performance.
Here’s what Peppers, receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones all said about free agency, via Chris Mason and Mark Daniels of MassLive:
Peppers: “Right now, I’m just pissed. This was my first opportunity at the playoffs and I go out with my ankle (injury) so I feel like I couldn’t really help my team the way I wanted to help my team. I feel like I didn’t really feel like myself out there. So, I ain’t really thinking about free agency. I’ve got some time to figure those things out.”
Would he like to re-sign with the Patriots?
“If it works out. At the end of the day, right now I’m just pissed that we had the opportunity to go (to the playoffs) and didn’t.”
Agholor: “Just take some time. I think with time, everything will be clear for you, but right now is not the moment to make a statement like that with what you think might happen or what you think is for you next. Just take some time.”
Jones: “Oh man, I’m going to take some time to digest this season. Wherever the cards lay, they will. … I’m so far from next year right now. I’m just digesting this season. Finish out tomorrow and see where we go from there.”
You could make arguments for and against Peppers, Agholor and Jones returning.
Peppers played well for the Patriots on a one-year deal while recovering from last season’s ACL injury. He brought physicality and personality to New England’s defense. If the price is right, it would make sense for the Patriots to re-sign Peppers, but they can’t pay everyone.
It’s hard to imagine Agholor being back in 2023. The veteran receiver is a talented player and is loved by Mac Jones and the rest of his Patriots teammates, but he didn’t live up to the contract he signed in 2021. Agholor was mentioned in trade rumors before and during the season, indicating New England might be ready to move on.
As for Jones, he enjoyed a strong season after moving from slot corner to the boundary during training camp. At times he looked like an actual No. 1 cornerback. But he also faded down the stretch and will turn 30 years old next September. The coaches love him, but he might not be worth a large contract.
NFL free agency officially begins on March 15.