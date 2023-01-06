What Vince McMahon’s Return To Board Means For WWE

Vince McMahon reinserted himself onto WWE’s board of directors Friday, per an SEC filing.

The former chairman and CEO had laid out his plan to return to the company to set up WWE for a potential sale and to benefit shareholders. The board of directors were willing to work with McMahon but did not want him to return.

McMahon is the majority owner of WWE and his Class-B shares give him majority voting power in the company. He brought himself and former company presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios onto the board. The trio replaced JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler on the board, per SEC filing. Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh resigned from the board, per Post Wrestling’s John Pollock.

Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, remains the chairwoman of the company and co-CEO along with Nick Khan, and her husband, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, remains in his role as chief content officer. Vince McMahon sent a letter on Dec. 20 stating he supported the three in their current positions.

McMahon resigned on July 22 following a hush-money scandal that was investigated by the board and is being investigated by the SEC as of Friday. The Wall Street Journal revealed on Dec. 13 that Rita Chatterton, WWE’s first female referee, and a former spa owner had filed a civil lawsuit against McMahon over sexual assault allegations. The 77-year-old has not acknowledged or expressed remorse over his accusations.

WWE reportedly planned on holding an all-employee meeting after McMahon’s made his return to the company official Friday morning, according to Pollack.

“The Company intends to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives with the goal being to maximize value for all WWE shareholders,” WWE said in a press release, per Pollock. “There is no assurance that this process will result in a transaction.”