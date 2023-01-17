What Was Tom Brady Thinking With This Slide Tackle Vs. Cowboys?

An over-the-line play by a clearly frustrated Tom Brady could cost the legendary quarterback some money.

With the Cowboys routing Brady’s Buccaneers in the third quarter of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, the QB attempted to slide tackle a Cowboys defender after what appeared to be a Tampa Bay turnover.

What is Tom Brady doing? pic.twitter.com/mIj1jEiWwv — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 17, 2023

Yeah, you can’t do that. At least not in this version of football.

Brady was not penalized for his soccer player impersonation, and the turnover — a Chris Godwin fumble — ultimately was overturned after officials determined Godwin was down by contact before losing possession. But it would not be surprising to see the NFL fine the 45-year-old signal-caller this week.

The Bucs, who had struggled to generate any offensive consistency in what might be Brady’s final game with the franchise, trailed 24-0 at the time. It was the first time Brady had been shut out in the first half of a playoff game since his first postseason appearance way back in 2001.

Tampa Bay’s lone sustained drive before halftime ended with Brady throwing his first red-zone interception since 2019. Dallas would have built an even larger lead had kicker Brett Maher not missed each of his first four extra points.