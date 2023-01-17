What Was Tom Brady Thinking With This Slide Tackle Vs. Cowboys?

Wrong kind of football, Tom

by

2 hours ago

An over-the-line play by a clearly frustrated Tom Brady could cost the legendary quarterback some money.

With the Cowboys routing Brady’s Buccaneers in the third quarter of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, the QB attempted to slide tackle a Cowboys defender after what appeared to be a Tampa Bay turnover.

Yeah, you can’t do that. At least not in this version of football.

Brady was not penalized for his soccer player impersonation, and the turnover — a Chris Godwin fumble — ultimately was overturned after officials determined Godwin was down by contact before losing possession. But it would not be surprising to see the NFL fine the 45-year-old signal-caller this week.

The Bucs, who had struggled to generate any offensive consistency in what might be Brady’s final game with the franchise, trailed 24-0 at the time. It was the first time Brady had been shut out in the first half of a playoff game since his first postseason appearance way back in 2001.

Tampa Bay’s lone sustained drive before halftime ended with Brady throwing his first red-zone interception since 2019. Dallas would have built an even larger lead had kicker Brett Maher not missed each of his first four extra points.

More:

What Tom Brady Said About His Future After Bucs’ Playoff Loss
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Previous Article

Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage
Next Article

Bucs’ Russell Gage Stretchered Off After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys

Picked For You

Related