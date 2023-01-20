When Celtics Reportedly Could Host NBA All-Star Game

The Celtics wouldn’t mind seeing the full collection of NBA All-Stars descend upon Boston in mid-February for a change.

TNT’s Chris B. Haynes, citing sources, reported during Thursday night’s telecast of the Celtics and Golden State Warriors game that Boston is positioning itself to host All-Star Weekend in the near future.

The earliest the Celtics could host the marquee exhibition event is in 2025 with Salt Lake City and Indianapolis already scheduled to host it in 2023 and 2024, respectively. But Haynes stated Boston is targeting 2026 as the year they want to handle the festivities.

“I was told the governor and the major of the city, they’re all in favor of trying to do everything they can to prepare the city to not only get the bid, place the bid, but also win the bid,” Haynes said.

Boston hasn’t hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1964 and commissioner Adam Silver has already “encouraged” the Celtics to place a bid.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck is already on the record for wanting to bring the spectacle to Boston.

“We would love to have it and we’ve talked about it,” Grousbeck said this past June while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show. “The willingness of the city and the convention center and, of course, our partners at the Garden, and everything, it all has to come together. But we talked to everybody and sort of said, ‘We’d really love to do this.’ I think there’s good momentum for trying to get it done.”