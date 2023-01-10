Where Celtics, Jayson Tatum Stood Out In NBA Midseason Survey

Media members didn’t shy away from giving credit where credit is due for the Boston Celtics.

On the floor, the Celtics have done their part. Boston has assembled an early league-best 29-12 record through it’s first 41 contests. This prompted the panelists to rightfully credit the Celtics in a series of categories during the latest NBA midseason survey.

Prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Celtics lead the league in several areas — offensive rating (117.1), net rating (6.2), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97) and free-throw percentage (82.6%). And much of that success is primarily due to the MVP-caliber campaign from Jayson Tatum, who received his flowers individually in a few areas.

With that being said, here are the most noteworthy Celtics-related results, courtesy of NBA.com:

Q: Who will win the 2023 NBA Finals?

This is the most important question after all, right?

With Boston following up on it’s dissapointing finish against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have bounced back in strong fashion. They certainly had plenty of reasons to struggle heavily out the gate but didn’t. Whether it’d be the Ime Udoka fiasco or the Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari injuries, the Celtics were never fazed. Even during the season, with front-court struggles and cold streaks, Boston has continued to respond to times of adversity.

During their latest win, against the San Antonio Spurs, the Celtics overcame a back-and-forth battle to come out in the win column. And interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was appreciative of the situation Boston found itself in, afterward.