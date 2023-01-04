Where Rafael Devers’ Reported Red Sox Extension Ranks In MLB

The Boston Red Sox are backing up the Brinks truck for well-deserving star Rafael Devers, as the sides are in agreement on an 11-year extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Carlos Baerga was the first to report the news. It was confirmed shortly after by USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and others.

Devers, 26, reportedly will earn $331 million over the 11-year span. It marks the largest contract in Red Sox history. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus, per Rosenthal.

Devers’ deal also will be the sixth-largest in total value in MLB history, as pointed out by Rosenthal. Only Mike Trout (12 years, $427 million), Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million), Aaron Judge (nine years, $360 million), Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, 340 million) have deals larger in total value, per Spotrac.

Devers’ average annual value of $30.09 million ranks 21st, with many of the top pitchers in the game on shorter-term deals for bigger money. The deal sits seventh among position players and third among third basemen, with Anthony Rendon and Nolan Arenado earning $35 million and $32.5 million, respectively.

The deal comes one day after Devers avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract reportedly worth $17.5 million for the 2023 campaign. The two-time All-Star was set to hit free agency next offseason.