Which Companies Could Vince McMahon Sell WWE To?

Vince McMahon is back on the WWE board, and it likely appears the company is getting ready for a sale.

The former chairman and CEO reinserted himself and former company presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios onto the WWE board of directors Friday. Three board members were removed and two resigned.

The majority owner stated the decision was to set up shareholders in a position where it would benefit from a potential sale and help the company in its media rights renegotiations this year. The 77-year-old’s Class-B shares grant him majority voting power, so any sale would need to be approved by him. He also stated he has the power to approve or reject any media rights deal.

McMahon resigned in July after an investigation found he nearly paid $15 million to four women over 16 years to cover up claims of sexual misconduct. The Wall Street Journal reported in December Rita Chatterton, WWE’s first female referee, and a former spa owner have filed civil suits against McMahon over previous sexual assault allegations.

He has not acknowledged or expressed remorse for his sexual assault and harassment allegations in any of his statements this past week.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reported Saturday WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise a sale, and if it does happen, it would occur before the company finalize its media rights deal likely in the middle of this year.

WWE’s stock increased 12% upon closing Friday following McMahon’s announcement, and the 77-year-old noted his daughter and chairman and co-CEO Stephanie would remain in her position as well as co-CEO Nick Khan and his son-in-law and chief content officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H.