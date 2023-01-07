Why 2007 Patriots (Not 1972 Dolphins) Are Best Team In NFL History

Who is the best team in NFL history? That is a nearly impossible question to answer, but the 2007 New England Patriots and 1972 Miami Dolphins have as good an argument as any team.

So, which team has the better argument?

Let’s take a look at the case for both.

1972 Miami Dolphins

For those who aren’t football historians, there’s a very specific reason why the Dolphins have such a good case. They are the only team in NFL history to go undefeated. That 1972 squad went a perfect 14-0 throughout the regular season and rolled through three postseason games on their way to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

The talent on that roster stacks up against any in the history of the league, with six Hall of Famers in linebacker Nick Buoniconti, running back Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Griese, center Jim Langer, guard Larry Little and wide receiver Paul Warfield. Head coach Don Shula and director of player personnel Bobby Beathard also are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for their contributions to the sports, with Shula holding the NFL record with 347 wins.

The ’72 Dolphins had the league’s No. 1 offense and defense and led the league with a plus-214 point differential. So how could anyone be better?

Well…