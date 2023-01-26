Why Bart Scott Believes Jets Are ‘Perfect’ Team For Aaron Rodgers

Bart Scott insists he’s not being a homer when he says Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets would be a match made in heaven for both sides.

Scott, whose 11-year NFL career concluded with four seasons in New York, outlined his case on Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.” The NFL linebacker-turned-analyst believes all of Rodgers’ desires can be fulfilled by the Jets, who might be able to have their cake and eat it too if they acquire the four-time league MVP.

“It’s the perfect situation,” Scott said. “For the Jets, it makes a lot of sense because it’s the only scenario in which they can save Zach Wilson. Allow Zach Wilson to sit on the bench for the next two years and learn and when he gets to his fifth-year option, you can determine if Zach Wilson has closed the gap.

“You can give Aaron Rodgers everything he wants. You can sign (David) Bakhtiari if you’re Joe Douglas. You can also bring (Robert) Tonyan. You need a blocking tight end, you can bring him over, as well.”

A Rodgers blockbuster trade reportedly is a “very real” possibility, but it would require a lot of give and take from both an interested team and the Green Bay Packers. But if the Jets are willing to improve their QB at all costs, one could argue Rodgers should be their primary target.