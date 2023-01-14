Why Bruins Had ‘Empty Feeling’ After Shutout Loss To Kraken

The Bruins all felt a type of way after their loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, and it carried over into Friday’s practice.

Boston fell 3-0 for its first loss of 2023 and first regulation loss on home ice. The Kraken, who went into Thursday’s matchup having won their lost six games, proved to be too much for a mentally fatigued Bruins team.

Ahead of Friday’s practice, the Bruins were carrying an “empty feeling” before they hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena — something they’re not used to.

“We’re not used to coming in here and we lost at home,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday. “I was talking with Brad Marchand about it, we were having breakfast together, and we were just talking about how there is an empty feeling in your stomach today and we haven’t had that.

“It kind of pisses you off, pardon my language but I didn’t have a better word for it, for what we’ve been used to and it stings a little and you want to get that feeling back of not only internally, but you could tell the whole city was rallying behind what we were doing. We want to get it back.”

The Bruins sit at 32-5-4 at the halfway point of the season and have not lost two straight games. While there’s still plenty for them to be happy about, it’s never a good feeling when you lose — especially in front of your home crowd.

The B’s will try to channel that energy into Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.