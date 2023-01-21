Why Celtics’ Brad Stevens Should Be NBA Executive Of The Year

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens never got anything more than a pat on the back’s worth of credit for his sought-after coaching abilities.

Yet, since being moved up to Boston’s front office, Stevens has emerged and unveiled a side even more valuable to the Celtics. In just two seasons on the job, Stevens has shown the necessary promise that Boston has needed. In his first year, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. Granted, Boston’s foundation — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — was built off multiple “non-tanking” seasons with Danny Ainge in which the Celtics were destined for nothing greater than a subpar finish and at-best first-round exit. However, it’s been the little things that have made Stevens a front office upgrade. He’s been aggressive, persistent and willing to pull the necessary triggers in a timely manner.

With 46 games in the books, the Celtics (34-12) have been the best team in the NBA. They’ve endured plenty that would justify any early-season swooning, yet they’ve never wavered. Before the year, Boston dealt with the media fiasco that followed former head coach Ime Udoka and his off-floor conduct. They dealt with uncertainty to Robert Williams and still haven’t utilized free agent addition Danilo Gallinari. And through it all, the Celtics have battled.

They’re in the midst of an eight-game winning streak — as of Friday — and have lost no more than three straight which they’ve only done on one occasion.

With that being said, here are three reasons why Stevens should be on track for a well-deserved NBA Executive of the Year award, pending some out-of-the-blue downfall, this season:

Boston’s Depth

It took two darkhorse moves in which Stevens sacrificed trade packages consisting of little-to-no value in order to acquire guards Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon. And throughout the season, both veterans have bought into Boston’s bigger picture — an NBA Finals return — and have sacrificed with a team-first mentality along the way.

White, who Boston acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and two first-round draft picks (2022, 2028), has been huge in multiple facets. First and foremost, White has been a defensive juggernaut among guards across the league. White has totaled 41 blocks in 46 games and has notched an 0.9 block average, second among all point guards and tied with 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo.