Why Grant Williams Compared Celtics To This NFL Playoff Team

NFL teams are set to embark on their divisional round playoff matchups this weekend, which prompted Grant Williams and members of the Boston Celtics to hold an interesting discussion.

Before the Celtics took the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, a few players in Boston’s locker room compared teams across the NBA to those in the NFL playoffs. And Williams offered his opinion, which likely would be deemed questionable to Boston fans.

Williams suggested that the Celtics are the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. He referred to Philadelphia as a team that’s both talented and deep, however, not too flashy — three qualities that certainly describe the top-of-the-league (34-12) Celtics squad.

The Eagles, who finished tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s best record (14-3) following the regular season, are also in action Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will square off against the New York Giants with a shot at the NFC Championship game at stake. The winner will advance to face either the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers, who play Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Celtics certainly aren’t short in the talent or depth category this season. Boston leads the league in net rating (6.6), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.00) and defensive rebound percentage (74.6) through 46 games played.

Boston entered their matchup in Toronto with a chance to extend their eight-game winning streak.