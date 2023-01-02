Why Jamaal Williams Doesn’t Care If Aaron Rodgers Trash Talks Lions

Jamaal Williams is a man of simple needs in life.

The Lions running back led Detroit to a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday behind a 144-yard, one touchdown performance.

The win sets up a do-or-die matchup against the Packers in Week 18. Green Bay clinches a postseason berth with a win, and the Lions need to win and hope the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks to the make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are feeling themselves, especially after a dominant 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, but Williams has other priorities.

“I don’t watch TV,” Williams told reporters Sunday, per video from Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit. “I’m trying not to cuss. I don’t care. I just want to play football and go home. You’re holding me right now. I just want to go home and play Pokémon.

“Pokéman?” A reporter chimed in.

“Pokémon, don’t do that,” Williams corrected. “You can’t disrespect Pokémon like that. Pokéman? You sounding old. I don’t know what cards you got. They must have sucked cause you calling them Pokéman, but it’s fine. My bad. I’m sorry.”