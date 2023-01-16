Why Patriots Fans Should Be Encouraged By Wild-Card Results

It’s hard to feel good about the Patriots when they’re home and golfing while a franchise like the Jacksonville Jaguars is preparing for a second playoff game.

But, with the NFL’s wild-card weekend largely in the books, let’s take a glass-half-full view of New England, shall we?

The Patriots never will replicate the relentless dominance they enjoyed during the Tom Brady era, which can’t be used as the standard. It’s hard to envision them hanging with the Kansas City Chiefs or a fully healthy and engaged Buffalo Bills team anytime soon. However, after watching what transpired over the weekend, you could make the case that New England is far closer to going on a deep playoff run than many want to admit.

The Patriots have much to address this offseason, including fixing their offensive coaching staff and getting Mac Jones back on track. But they’re closer to making noise in the postseason than they are to bottoming out, which is something not every middling NFL team can say.

Just look at the New York Giants. After finishing 4-13 in 2021, they followed first-year head coach Brian Daboll’s leadership all the way to a road playoff win over Minnesota Vikings, who went 13-4 in the regular season. The most remarkable part is that New York experienced a five-win turnaround despite barely improving its roster over the offseason.

The Giants were 4-13 last season.



They signed a total 2 free agents to multi-year deals this offseason, 1 of which was a back-up QB.



Their highest-paid offensive player had 6 catches all season.



And yet, they're headed for the Divisional Round.



Remarkable turnaround. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2023

What a difference good coaching makes. Daboll changed everything for the Giants, turning a rebuilding team into one set to play in the NFC Divisional Round. They have a real shot at upsetting the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.