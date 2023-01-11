Why Red Sox Believe Rafael Devers Worth Long-Term Commitment

Following the trade of Mookie Betts and recent departure of Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox organization caught flack for not keeping homegrown talent in Boston. That wasn’t going to be the case with star third baseman Rafael Devers, though.

The Red Sox on Wednesday officially signed Devers to a 10-year contract extension. Devers now will be under contract for the next 11 seasons, through 2034, which includes a one-year deal he agreed to just prior to the long-term pact was finalized.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the media from Fenway Park on Wednesday and explained why Devers was worthy of such a commitment, especially given both Betts and Bogaerts did not receive the same long-term pact from the franchise.

“Well, if you just look at statistics and statistics are only a part of it, this is a man who I think has had more extra-base hits than anybody in baseball since 2019,” Werner told reporters, as seen on NESN. “Just as a fan, when he comes up to bat, the way he addresses the situation, his ability to hit extra-base hits and win games, obviously it starts with that but it doesn’t end there.

“This is a man who’s hungry to win,” Werner continued. “We know his character. We rely on the fact that he is not just a great ballplayer, but a great role model. That all goes into our desire and pleasure that he is a Red Sox player. And I think that he’s a fan-favorite, that’s important to us, but he’s going to win many, many games for us and hopefully many championships.”

Devers, entering his age-26 season, is a two-time All-Star and earned a Silver Slugger award following the 2021 campaign. He’s hit .292 with 108 home runs and 359 RBIs in his last four seasons. With the offseason departures of Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Devers undoubtedly is Boston’s best bat in the lineup.

Bloom echoed Werner’s statement while adding another box Devers checked,