Why Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Takes Issue With New MLB Rules

Nick Pivetta is not a pitcher who works particularly slow, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher still isn’t a huge fan of one particular rule Major League Baseball is implementing for 2023.

There will be a pitch clock for every MLB team. It will start when the pitcher receives the ball from the catcher and then will have 15 seconds to throw their next pitch. The hope is that it will help speed up games, and it seems to do just that judging from minor league games rarely lasting more than three hours.

Plus, it will avoid pitchers like ex-Red Sox southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez taking what feels like hours to throw a pitch.

There likely will be an adjustment period for many pitchers who have been in the league for most, if not all of their careers. Pivetta, who’s a member of the MLB Players Association, isn’t the biggest fan of the rule changes.

“It’s all up to the league at the end of the day,” Pivetta said during his appearance on WEEI at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Saturday. “I’m part of the union so I have a lot of knowledge about that stuff. All of the players voted no for these rules. It’s up to MLB to bring in these rules we don’t have control over these rules, we don’t have control of what rules are brought in …”

“I don’t think anybody’s really thrilled with changing the game and not really being able to have a certain say in it at the end of the day, especially if you’re the one competing on the field. … So it’s kind of a dicey situation, but the league puts themself in that situation.”

Pivetta went on to explain his stance on the pitch clock.