Will Patriots Bring Back Jakobi Meyers? NFL Insider Weighs In

The Patriots have a big decision to make with one of their best players this NFL offseason.

Jakobi Meyers, New England’s top wide receiver in each of the past three seasons, is set to enter free agency when the new league year kicks off in mid-March. Meyers isn’t going to break the bank like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, but he also won’t come cheap after closing out his first NFL contract with two very productive campaigns.

So, what will the Patriots do? ESPN’s Field Yates, who is more plugged into the happenings at Gillette Stadium than the typical NFL media member, sees Meyers sticking around in Foxboro.

“Meyers has been one of the Patriots’ best recent player development stories, as he has emerged into an extremely consistent player,” Yates wrote in a column published Sunday. “He has the ability to be a steady No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, which could run a bill of $10-plus million per year. Meyers had 804 receiving yards and six TDs.”

For what it’s worth, Meyers at the start of the month labeled a new contract with the Patriots as a “dream” scenario. And if New England is invested in Mac Jones as its starting quarterback of the future, keeping his favorite target in the fold would be a nice building block as the Patriots try to create a system of sustained success.

But at this stage in his career, the 2019 undrafted free agent might have to sign on with the highest bidder. History doesn’t inspire much optimism for that team being the Patriots.