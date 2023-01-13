Would Pat Freiermuth Want To Play For Patriots, Bill Belichick?

If you were born in Massachusetts and played football, you likely grew up with a dream of one day playing for the New England Patriots. But for Pat Freiermuth, that desire isn’t as strong.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end was born in Merrimac, Mass. and went to high school at the Brooks School in North Andover, Mass.

Freiermuth made an appearance on “Off The Field with Aditi” on Wednesday. The 24-year-old spoke on his enjoyment of playing with the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin. But CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala wanted to know if there was a desire to play for other head coaches at other organizations.

“I wouldn’t want to play for coach (Bill) Belichick,” Freiermuth said, per Audacy. “Yeah, I’ve heard some stories. I’m good not playing for him. Sean McDermott from the (Buffalo) Bills — if I were to cheer for a team other than the Steelers, it would have to be the Bills because they’re good guys to compete guys. It seems like they run thing the right way, organizationally, and they put their players in the best position to win.”

When Freiermuth’s comments on Belichick came out, Kinkhabwala clarified the segment on Twitter Thursday, saying it was meant to be a fun hypothetical, and the reason the Patriots were brought up was because she mentioned it, defending the Steelers tight end by noting he was intentionally throwing a shot at anyone.

But, of course, it’s something that might raise some eyebrows for some New England fans. Patriots players throughout history have had their own experiences with Belichick. Many of them have been positive, and former players have commended the head coach for his understanding of personal issues.

Freiermuth’s latter comment also might signal a change of the guard since the Patriots had the reputation of putting “players in the best position to win.”