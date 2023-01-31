WrestleMania 39 Match Card Projection After 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror, and we’re officially on the road to WrestleMania 39.

WWE still could take a few detours with its storylines over the next couple of months, but the creative direction is coming into focus, with multiple ‘Mania matches teased Saturday night at the Alamodome.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley earned title shots at this year’s WrestleMania by winning the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, respectively. All signs point toward Rhodes squaring off with WWE undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns, while Ripley called out WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair during Monday night’s episode of “RAW.”

Let’s pencil in those two matches and try to read the tea leaves to figure out what else WWE has in store for when “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 2.

Here’s our updated match card projection for the two-night extravaganza in wake of the Royal Rumble.

NIGHT 1

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (last man standing match)

McIntyre and Sheamus have been teaming up of late, so this would require one turning on the other. Seems simple enough, though. They tend to get physical in their interactions. A falling-out is very much in play, opening the door for a brutal match between two respected veterans.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE has been teasing this father-son showdown for months. If not now, when?