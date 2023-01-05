WWE Reveals Special Plans For 2023 ‘Money In The Bank’ Event

WWE is going international for its 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event.

The wrestling promotion announced Thursday the annual show will take place Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London, marking the first premium live event to be held in London in over two decades.

This comes on the heels of a wildly successful Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, back in September, the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the United Kingdom since 1992.

BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB



? https://t.co/mI2GIizPIq pic.twitter.com/EmyZNesfWV — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2023

There had been some speculation that WWE might scrap its Money in the Bank event, instead transitioning the actual “Money in the Bank” matches to a different show, like WrestleMania. But clearly, the company has decided against going in that direction, much to the UK’s benefit.

The Money in the Bank event, of course, is highlighted by two ladder matches (one men’s and one women’s), with each winner receiving a briefcase that includes a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

WWE has used the fallout from this event — the briefcase angle — to add intrigue and unpredictability to its title picture over the years, oftentimes making for memorable cash-in moments.