Six WWE Superstars Who Could Win 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The road to WrestleMania officially kicks off Saturday night with the 2023 Royal Rumble, a premium live event that’ll go a long way toward shaping WWE’s main-event picture for the next several months.

The winner of the Royal Rumble match, a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal, will earn a title shot at WrestleMania. This year, that likely means a date with Roman Reigns, who’s defending the undisputed WWE universal championship against Kevin Owens on Saturday at the Alamodome but has been dominant as the leader of the “Bloodline” faction for the better part of two years.

So, who has a legitimate shot at winning the men’s Royal Rumble match? Here are six candidates.

Sami Zayn

This would be the ultimate payoff to Zayn’s inclusion in the “Bloodline” storyline, which reached a new high Monday night with an epic “tribal court” segment in which Jey Uso defended the “Honorary Uce.” It feels like just a matter of time before Zayn splits from the faction, and him winning the Rumble would raise a fascinating question: Does he accept a title shot against Reigns? Or does he pledge allegiance to the “Tribal Chief” and “Head of the Table” by relinquishing the opportunity?

Cody Rhodes

Rhodes has to be the favorite, right? The “American Nightmare” tore his pec back in June, a gnarly injury he fought through against Seth Rollins at “Hell in the Cell,” but will return Saturday and vowed to take care of unfinished business. Him main-eventing ‘Mania against Reigns feels like the simplest option, one that’ll appeal to the wrestling purists given his family pedigree and track record in the industry.

Seth Rollins

So, what if Rhodes doesn’t win the Royal Rumble? Might he continue his feud with Rollins? That’s certainly one path WWE could take, as both superstars are popular enough that there might be a little more juice to squeeze out of their rivalry. But here’s another scenario: Rollins winning the Rumble. Is it a long shot? Maybe. But there’s no denying Rollins is over — like, really over — with the WWE Universe, and there’s enough history between him and Reigns to tell a compelling story in the coming months.

Randy Orton

Orton has been out of action since May with a back injury, and recent reports don’t exactly suggest his return is imminent. Plus, even if Orton is a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, it’s hard to imagine WWE building a WrestleMania main event around him at this stage of his career. That said, Orton remains immensely popular and is a 14-time world champion. The pop for “The Viper” showing up this weekend in San Antonio — and winning — would be insane.