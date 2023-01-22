Michael Irvin Has Insane (Fake) Pep Talk Before Cowboys-49ers

There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing on NFL Network’s “NFL Game Day.” And while it was actually the image of five players — Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb — on a video board, Irvin nevertheless took his job quite serious.

You can listed to it here:

.@michaelirvin88's pep talk to the @dallascowboys today will get Cowboys fans ready to run through a brick wall ?? (via @NFLGameDay) pic.twitter.com/9e8UiiBI4q — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 22, 2023

This is something Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy should show his players as Dallas prepares for one of the organization’s most important games since Irvin was wearing the star on his own helmet.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s contest at Levi’s Stadium as a four-point home favorite. The winner of the divisional-round game will face the Philadelphia Eagles in next week’s NFC Championship Game.