Zach Wilson Has Aggressive Stance On Jets Potentially Adding Veteran QB

There are few players in the NFL who had a worse season than New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Not only did the former No. 2 overall pick rank 33rd in passing yards and 51st in completion percentage among QB’s with 100 attempts, but he lost his job on multiple occasions and was relegated to being a healthy scratch toward the end of the season.

Wilson’s season was so bad, in fact, the primary question floating around the Jets’ offseason is how they can make an upgrade at the QB position, casting doubt over his future with the team. When asked about New York making a veteran addition to push him next season, Wilson gave Jets fans an aggressive, yet promising, response.

“I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” Wilson said Monday, per SNY Jets video. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s in a positive way. It’s making everyone else better, hopefully.”

This response is only promising for Jets fans because they know all too well how Wilson has handled setbacks in the past. His initial benching came after he deflected all blame for a putrid offensive performance against the New England Patriots, angering teammates in the process.

The Jets should have plenty of options to make an upgrade if they choose to do so. Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Jimmy Garoppolo and Geno Smith are all scheduled to become free agents this offseason, while the expectation is Derek Carr will be dealt from or released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

We could soon know who’s life will be made “hell” by Wilson next season.